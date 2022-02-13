Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 95,289 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fisker by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fisker by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,853,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Fisker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fisker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 89,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

