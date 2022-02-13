Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 99,308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Gogo by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 106.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

