Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avanti Acquisition were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAN opened at $9.83 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

