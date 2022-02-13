Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total value of $471,641.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

