Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,793 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $212.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

