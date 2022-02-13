Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 959,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after buying an additional 59,195 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. The company has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

