Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,290,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after acquiring an additional 51,501 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

MDGL opened at $87.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

