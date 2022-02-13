Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Unilever were worth $212,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.