Morgan Stanley Has $309.62 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,996,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Southern were worth $309,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,383,000 after acquiring an additional 194,848 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,814,000 after acquiring an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,410 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,610 shares of company stock worth $5,158,818. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.