M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 71.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.