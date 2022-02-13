Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.090-1.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.810-$0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

