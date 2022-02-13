Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

