Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Update

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 297,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCAC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

