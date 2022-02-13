Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Zynga alerts:

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Zynga by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Zynga by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.