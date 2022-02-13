Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.05.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
About Zynga
Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynga (ZNGA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.