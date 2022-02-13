The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.15.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

