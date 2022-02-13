MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the January 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

MITC stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. MeaTech 3D has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

