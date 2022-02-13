Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LIXT opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

