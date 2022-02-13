Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $22.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

