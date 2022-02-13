Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,577 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

