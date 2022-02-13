Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

