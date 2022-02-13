iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 96,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $40.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

