Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.55-11.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.73. Linde also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

NYSE LIN opened at $294.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.44. Linde has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $359.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

