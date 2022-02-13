Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

TCW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.86 million and a PE ratio of -41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$3.68.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

