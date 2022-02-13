Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PONO Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PONOU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at $3,701,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of PONO Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,454,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PONOU opened at $10.65 on Friday. PONO Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

