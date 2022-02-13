25,000 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in COVA Acquisition by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.