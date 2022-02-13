25,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000.
Shares of ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.
