25,000 Shares in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,052,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Get Argus Capital alerts:

Shares of ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Argus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.