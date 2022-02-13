Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 99,996 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LVRA. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Levere alerts:

NASDAQ LVRA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.