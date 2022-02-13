Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $10.86 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.