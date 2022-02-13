Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

