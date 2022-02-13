Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,668,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $60,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.87 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

