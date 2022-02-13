Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,457,158 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.17% of R1 RCM worth $71,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,511,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,505,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.