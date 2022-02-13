Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $78,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $445,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $1,472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $268.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

