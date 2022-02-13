Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $82,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $142.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.