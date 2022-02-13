Eaton Vance Management Purchases 8,062 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $89,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,180,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,684,000 after purchasing an additional 108,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,850. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $149.53 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.35.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

