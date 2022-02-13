Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291,477 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $96,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,994,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CMS Energy by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,937 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.09.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.34%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.