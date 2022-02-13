59,300 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.79 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.