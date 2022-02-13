74,181 Shares in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

MTAL stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

