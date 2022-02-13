74,181 Shares in Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
MTAL stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Metals Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metals Acquisition (MTAL)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL).
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.