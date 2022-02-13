Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Shares Sold by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Novus Capital Co. II were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novus Capital Co. II stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Novus Capital Co. II has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

