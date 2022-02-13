Parachute Trading 44.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 57.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Parachute has a total market cap of $830,034.25 and approximately $144,459.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Parachute has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

