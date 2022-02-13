Berkley W R Corp Sells 66,958 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,958 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SV opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

