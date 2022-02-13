Berkley W R Corp Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC)

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $142,000.

NASDAQ:ATVC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

