Berkley W R Corp Increases Holdings in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,660 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the third quarter worth $238,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $262,000.

Evo Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

