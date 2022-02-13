Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 349,620 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3,153.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 349,620 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

