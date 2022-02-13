Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 128,543 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,543 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $23,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,704,145 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

