Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,512,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,247 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $211,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $67.99 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of -128.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

