Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $381,379,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Anthem by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $447.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

