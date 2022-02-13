Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,772 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after acquiring an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $46,946,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

