Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Raised by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,178.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,913 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,869 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after purchasing an additional 145,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $504,204,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of ROST opened at $94.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.10 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

