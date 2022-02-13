10,496 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 358,513 shares of company stock valued at $88,409,931 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $161.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

