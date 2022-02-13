Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $427.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total transaction of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

